Customer assaulted shop owner after a dispute over repairs to mobile phone

Maurice GarveyJanuary 15, 2026 11:23 am

A CUSTOMER who assaulted a shop owner after a dispute over repairs to a mobile phone was fined €750 at Blanchardstown District Court.

Dylan Ward (30), Esker Drive, Lucan, appeared before court pleading guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage.

Garda Jack Kenny told the court that on August 27, 2024, Mr Ward got into a dispute with the owner of Computers R Us, Main Street, Lucan, over work done on his mobile phone.

During the row, Ward hit the shop owner and caused damage to a number of computer screens and other items in the shop.

Defence counsel said his client had a good work history and worked in house removals until a road traffic accident fractured his spine a couple of years ago.

Mr Ward had been on painkillers, suffered from anxiety, “acted out of character” and was apologetic having given a formal apology and compensation to the injured party.

He had been attending a clinic for back pain in Tallaght and mental health counselling in Celbridge.

The court heard Mr Ward had no previous convictions.

An impact statement prepared by the victim was not disclosed in court.

Judge Áine Clancy said Mr Ward should be able to manage his emotions and did not think it appropriate to apply the Probation Act or strike out the matter in public interest.

Judge Clancy fined Mr Ward €500 for the section 3 assault charge and €250 for the criminal damage charge.

