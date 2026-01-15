St Mary’s boxers march into national deciders

THE Boxing National Elite Championship semi-finals took place last weekend with boxers earning themselves a place in the finals set to take place this Saturday and Sunday.

The semi-finals saw the return of Kellie Harrington to competitive boxing.

The two time Olympic Gold Medalist trains in St Mary’s boxing club in Tallaght had announced her intention to return to boxing following a period of retirement.

The 36 year old participated in an exhibition late last year and this marked her return to competitive sport.

Harrington has set up a meeting with current champion Kellie McLaughlin of St Catherines BC. Harrington won her semi final with a dominant performance against Waterford’s Zara Breslin where she emerged as a 5-0 victor.

World Bronze Medalist Grainne Walsh who also boxes out of St Marys in Tallaght defeated Ava Henry in the semi final of the 65kg weight class. She will come up against Cork fighter Linda Desmond.

Jobstown BC also has fighters in the Elite Championships.

Tiffany Spencer will also be in the final this coming weekend after receiving a bye to the final following her recent performances in competition.

She will come up against Ide Cashell of Ballymun BC, a fighter she has come up against before. Cashell reached the final after a unanimous decision victory over Monkstown’s Carol Coughlan.

Tadhg O’Donnell had a walkover win at 75kg and progresses to the final where he will take on Gavin Rafferty.

Josh Olaniyan will also be present as he is in the final of the 80kg weight class after a unanimous victory over Dublin Dockland’s fighter James Whelan. This sets him up for a final clash with Waterford’s Kelyn Cassisdy.

Ryan Jenkins is also in the mix for reaching a final in the 70kg class. A quarter final victory against Darragh Gilroy has left him with a fight against Jon McConnell this Friday in the semi final.