Templeogue U20s face Brunell in final

Templeogue U20 womens are in the National Cup Final after beating Tralee Magic in the semi’s

TEMPLEOGUE’S U20 Women’s side find themselves in a National Cup Final after defeating Tralee Magic in the recent semi final held in Cork.

Tralee were the cup holders after winning the competition in the previous year and would have been favourites heading into a game against a Templeogue side that was only formed in 2025.

The contest saw Templeogue and Tralee have two parallel quarters with the scores being 14-7 and 7-14 leaving the teams sitting at an even 21-21 headed into halftime.

Templeogue would do enough in the second half to pip Tralee to the win with a 50-47 scoreline thanks to two free throws from Eabha Booth securing their victory in the dying moments of the game.

Coach Paul McGrath spoke on the win for his side.

“We’ve been to the well a few times over this year in different competitions. We were down in the fourth quarter or down in games significantly and came back. It’s all about composure in that fourth quarter.

‘That’s the message I always say. In a close game the team that stays composed in the fourth quarter is generally the team that wins the game. Those that keep their heads. That is effectively how it played out.”

Templeogue did overcome adversity in the game and found themselves unable to draw upon one of their key players Victoria Tinbu for extended periods due to the risk of fouling out. The team had to adapt throughout the bout.

“I do my scouting so I have a pretty good idea what the strengths and weaknesses for the other team are.

‘I know how to stop it but as Mike Tyson says ‘Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face’

The Templeogue players had plenty to prove with the club being involved in four semi finals over the weekend, the U20’s were the only side to progress to the final with several players in the squad playing in the U18 semi final where they had been defeated earlier on in the weekend.

“We were the only team that actually reached their final and maybe on paper could have been considered the least likely to do so.

‘We went a bit under the radar. I’m delighted for them, the tears from the Friday to the smiles on the Sunday were fantastic.”

The side are playing Brunell Ladies Basketball Club in the final of the competition in a game where they will again be underdogs headed in. The match will be played in the National Basketball Arena this Sunday morning.

McGrath spoke on the opposition.

“We’re looking for as much support as possible from Templeogue and the area. They are gunning for a double, they are well known to me and a bunch of our players as well. No illusions we are definitely going to be underdogs.

‘As far as I’m concerned, this is an achievement for this team and club.”