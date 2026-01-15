Sacred Heart awarded €25k for walking track

SACRED Heart FC have been awarded €25,000 as part of the Healthy Ireland FAI Club Mark Walking Track Fund.

The Walking Track fund is being offered not only to soccer clubs but rugby clubs around the country are also invited to apply.

Regarding the FAI portion of the funding, the fund is a piece of the ongoing club mark program which is a three tiered award based on best practice with governance, management and administration of a football club.

Clubs start at entry level and can become one star and later two star clubs. Sacred Heart are currently at the one star benchmark.

Due to their standing in the club mark program Sacred Heart were eligible to apply for the Walking Track scheme with the club being awarded funds at the end of December.

The club aims to have the project completed by the end of 2026 which will provide benefits to club members and the community as a whole.

“We have the area identified where we are going to put the pathways in, hopefully we can put lighting on it and things like that so it’s just another addition to the facilities that we already have.”

“The walkway will be open for the community, we have people already who religiously walk their dogs around there every day. They sit down and have a chat and a cup of tea, things like that. In terms of community it is something that we were doing already so I think that’s partly where the idea came from that it was something we should look into.”

Initial plans for the walkway are for it to be composed of stone with the length stretching circa a kilometre.

“We have our own machinery so we will try to do as much of the work as we can ourselves. Even if we can only do half of it we will look for other funding elsewhere but we hope that for €25,000 we’ll be able to get it totally completed. It will certainly help.”

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept