Over 150 guests enjoy wonderful celebrations at Community Centre
150 guests enjoyed wonderful festive celebrations at Christmas dinner parties in Clondalkin before Christmas.
Parties were held in Rowlagh Community Centre and Liscarne Community prior to Christmas and guests of both were treated to three-course meals and live music from RAMS in Rhythm.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
