Inchicore pick up a big win over Mochtas

THE Leinster Senior League saw plenty of action over the weekend.

In the Senior Sunday Division Inchicore Athletic picked up a huge 4-0 victory over St Mochtas with Joshua Ojelabi emerging as the hat-trick hero on the day.

Ojelabi netted early on in the first half along with Dylan Barrett to send Inchicore at a healthy 2-0 lead heading into the interval.

The second half would see them remain defensively strong and ruthless in attack as Ojelabi netted twice in the space of three minutes to make the score 4-0 at the 70 minute mark.

Holding on for a win and a clean sheet the win moved Inchicore up into sixth place where they now sit on 27 points, just three points behind third and fourth place Lucan United and St Francis respectively.

Their fortunes now are particularly impressive given at the beginning of the season they found themselves in a terrible run of form that left them languishing toward the bottom of the table.

Lucan United found themselves defeated by Kilbarrack 2-0 at the weekend with the league increasingly becoming a two horse race between Kilbarrack and Malahide.

The battle between second and third saw the sides remain deadlocked at 0-0 throughout the first half before Ryan Fitzsimons opened the scoring for Kilbarrack just after the interval.

Things would go from bad to worse for Lucan as Sean Quinn found himself red carded in the 63rd minute and with a man down they would concede in the 76th thanks to a Jordan Andre goal.

The game was a lost chance for Lucan to catch up towards the top two sides as they now sit seven points behind second place Kilbarrack.

St Francis also saw themselves beaten at the weekend as fell 2-1 to Finglas United.

Finglas would go ahead in the first half thanks to a penalty though Francis would get one of their own in the 38th minute with in form Sean O’Mahony King converting.

There would be another penalty just before half time in the fifth minute of added time awarded to Finglas which would once again be scored to make the score 2-1.

Bangor Celtic managed a 1-1 draw at home to Tolka Rovers.

Having gone up in the first half thanks to Eoghan Roe they were unable to hold onto the lead and would concede in the 74th minute, leaving them with a draw.

In Senior 1 division Crumlin United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Glebe North away from home.

Crumlin would concede in the first minute of the game immediately putting them on the backfoot before scoring on the stroke of halftime courtesy of Anthony McKay.

They would be unable to prevent Glebe North from getting the ball into the back of the net though and went 2-1 down on the 70th minute mark.

In the 95th minute they were offered a lifeline but were unable to score from the spot after being awarded a penalty leaving them with a loss.

With league leaders Montpelier drawing at the weekend a win would have put them on level with the league leaders while a draw would have left them just two points behind.

Bluebell United however picked up their first win in their last five games as they battled to a 2-1 victory over St Patricks.

They found themselves 1-0 down in the first 20 minutes with the away side scoring first however responded well with Lewis McKeon scoring just five minutes after to level the game.

Bluebell would leave it late but ultimately an 83rd minute goal from Daniel Adedoyin Olaya would get the job done and secure them a win moving them up into eighth in the table.