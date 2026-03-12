Peas and Rovers kick off new season

Ella Kelly of Shamrock Rovers will kick of the season with a game against Cork City

THE Women’s League of Ireland campaign kicks off this weekend with the opening round of fixtures to be played this Saturday.

Shamrock Rovers come into the 2026 season with a new manager in former Peamount boss James O’Callaghan.

The side from Tallaght have also made a host of signings over the transfer window, many of whom have been from Peamount and further afield also.

They begin their season with a trip to Cork City on Saturday afternoon with a kick off at 3pm scheduled for Turner’s Cross.

Rovers have revamped the squad over the summer with new signings including Amanda Budden, Lauryn O’Callaghan, Sadhbh Doyle, Caitlin St Leger, Therese Kinneavy, Roisin McGovern, Erica Turner and Ellen Molloy.

Peamount United are also under new management this year as Gary Seery’s cohort find themselves immediately thrown into a Dublin Derby as they come up against Bohemians in Dalymount Park for a 5pm kick off.

After having some of their key players leave over the Winter break including Karen Duggan, Ellen Dolan, Sadhbh Doyle, Amanda Budden, Chloe Moloney and Lauryn O’Callaghan, Peamount’s squad will also see some fresh new faces in this upcoming league campaign.

New signings include Kaitlyn Delahunty and Sophie Byrne from Shamrock Rovers, Nadine Claire who previously played with Shelbourne and DLR Waves, Orlagh FitzPatrick, Ciara O’Neill from Athlone Town and Della Doherty from Wexford.

Alongside all of the new signings Peamount will be relying on their young players who made a huge impact this year, particularly with the departure of so many senior players.

Players such as Abbey Tuthill, Mary Phillips and Sorcha Melia all played a massive role in last year’s campaign and will look to not only continue but improve on their performances for this coming season.

Peamount will be looking to go into 2026 how they left 2025 as they enjoyed an excellent run of form towards the tail end of last season.