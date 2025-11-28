Income of €244,063,000 anticipated from rents, fees, charges and grants

Search
Maurice GarveyNovember 28, 2025 3:36 pm

SOUTH Dublin County Council anticipate income of €244,063,000 in the coming year, from a variety of sources, including rents, fees, charges, loan repayments, grants, and recoupments.

According to the council’s proposed 2026 revenue budget, the remaining balance of €178,518,000 will be financed through a combination of commercial rates and local property tax (LPT).

LPT was reduced by 7.5% for the years 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029 as approved by members at the July council meeting.

According to the published budget draft proposal, in 2026, SDCC will “take decisive steps to address emerging challenges and advance its strategic objectives” while prioritising “investment in public services” and essential infrastructure.

Revenue expenditure will increase by €30.6m, representing a 7.82% rise compared to the previous year’s increase of €53.6m or (15.8%).

There is set to be a 10% increase in housing expenditure, amounting to €17.9m and accounting for 59% of the council’s overall increase in spending for 2026.

The draft budget also allocates €1,750,000 to maintenance programmes and raises funding for pre-let repairs to nearly €8.4m.

The Corporate Policy Group (CPG) is committed to supporting the county’s “evolving population.”

Through both the 2026 Revenue Budget and the forthcoming three-year Capital Budget for 2026–2028 (to be presented at the December Council meeting), SDCC will “implement ambitious investment strategies designed to advance the county’s development and effectively address the expanding needs of its citizens.”

The 2026 budget supports the State’s climate objectives, particularly the transition to carbon neutrality.

The budget provides €1,250,000 to the Climate Action operational fund and allocates €300,000 to the council’s energy management policy. In total, €3,180,600 is dedicated to advancing climate action initiatives in the coming year.

