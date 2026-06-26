Initiative redirects unused off-peak renewable electricity

A series of initiatives aimed at tackling energy poverty by harnessing surplus renewable power was announced by South Dublin County Council (SDCC) who were joined by EnergyCloud and Microsoft.

Through a collaboration with EnergyCloud, a not-for-profit social enterprise that redirects unused off-peak renewable electricity into free hot water, SDCC is currently delivering a pilot initiative in the Clondalkin Decarbonising Zone (DZ).

Under this scheme a number of social housing properties have been equipped with a device that diverts surplus renewable electricity to heat immersion tanks in their homes.

Building on the success of this, and with support from Microsoft Ireland, SDCC today announced an expansion of this pilot, with a further 400 social housing households set to benefit across the community. The extension is being part-funded by Microsoft and delivered through SDCC, including in the relets programme.

Speaking at the launch, the Mayor of South Dublin, Councillor Pamela Kearns, emphasised the importance of the Clondalkin Decarbonising Zone (DZ), where the project’s initial pilot was successfully introduced.

“It is entirely fitting that we build upon the vital groundwork laid in our Clondalkin Decarbonising Zone. This initiative goes beyond simple climate goals, it’s about climate justice. By turning wasted renewable energy into something as essential as hot water, we are taking a tangible, compassionate step towards eradicating energy poverty in our most vulnerable communities.”

Alan Wyley, CEO of Energy Cloud, said: “Energy Cloud is delighted to launch our first project in South Dublin with the support of SDCC and Microsoft.

‘Beginning in Clondalkin DZ, we look forward to using surplus renewable energy, which would otherwise be wasted, to deliver clean, free hot water to homes and families across SDCC, ensuring valuable green power that would simply have been lost is instead enjoyed by the communities that need it most.”

Eimear Fitzpatrick, Community Affairs Manager at Microsoft Ireland, said: “By way of the Microsoft Datacentre Community Pledge, we’re committed to being a force for good in the communities we operate.

Helping to divert renewable energy that would otherwise be wasted to homes close to our data centre operations will make a real difference to hundreds of people in our community. We are proud to collaborate with SDCC and EnergyCloud to bring this initiative to life.”

Colm Ward, Chief Executive of SDCC, further highlighted the synergy between the council’s green targets and the EnergyCloud platform.

“With our core values of future-focus, being inclusive and supportive, and leading with determination, we are delighted to partner with EnergyCloud on this project which has been made possible through significant support and funding from Microsoft.

‘Our growing housing stock provides the opportunity to implement sustainable technologies at scale and to address energy cost challenges.

‘Integrating EnergyCloud devices into social homes will directly reduce the cost of living for our tenants while maximising use of renewable resources aligned to our climate action objectives.”

The EnergyCloud initiative operates by seamlessly matching excess wind generation on the national grid with smart devices installed in social housing, ensuring that clean energy which would otherwise be wasted is effectively utilised.

The launch marks a significant milestone in SDCC’s broader climate action strategy and underlines the importance of public-private partnerships in building a sustainable future.