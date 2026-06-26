€1.37m for 19th century farmhouse in Ballinascorney

A four-bed three-bathroom nineteenth-century farmhouse in Ballinascorney has been placed on the market for almost €1.4 million after a renovation.

Hawthorn in Ballinascorney Lower entered the market at €1.375m four years after a complete renovation was carried out and the large residence extends to 280sqm and is upon approximately 0.7 acres of landscaped grounds.

The home is well placed within the South Dublin countryside with strong views across Dublin and beyond, while also offering privacy and seclusion to the homeowner, and the house also comprises four double bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A ground floor bedroom is served by a Jack and Jill bathroom, while upstairs includes a principal suite with en-suite.

There is also two separate reception rooms with their own stoves to act as both formal and informal spaces.

The gardens at Hawthorn are a standout feature, with expansive lawns and established planting complementing the countryside it is enveloped by.

The renovation undertaken by Studio DSQ has resulted in a sensitive and considered approach that respects the heritage of the original structure while introducing a striking contemporary intervention.

The original stone wall to the rear of the home was fixed up and now offers a nice connection between the building and the landscaped grounds.

Elegant proportions and period detailing were retained in the interior, including timber sash windows and the home opens into a spectacular light-filled living space with vaulted ceilings and expansive glazing at the rear.

The open-plan kitchen, dining and family area forms the heart of the home, centred around a bespoke 3.3m granite kitchen island.

There is also a detached garden annex with a mezzanine-style bedroom and traditional stable door, as well as a double door garage with space for multiple vehicles and storage capabilities.