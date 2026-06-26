Compulsory purchase order for land to build 383 homes

A compulsory purchase order for more than 2,700 sqm lands near the Grand Canal to deliver almost 400 homes in Bluebell has been lodged with An Comisiún Pleanála.

Dublin City Council has issued their Bluebell Area Compulsory Purchase Order 2020 for housing, cultural, community, and amenity at lands by the Grand Canal’s 5th Lock, to deliver their 383-home Bluebell Waterways project.

The CPO includes 2,711 sqm of land located at the former storage reservoirs adjacent to the 5th Lock, as well as the former Lock House and garden, and the land will be utilised in the construction of the 2.8ha development planned for the area.

The Bluebell Waterways Project extends to the lands directly west of Bluebell Community Centre, south of the Grand Canal, east of Canal Terrace and north of Our Lady of Wayside National School.

The Part 8 for the new homes was carried out last year and the plan for the project will deliver public amenity, community, retail and commercial uses alongside these units and across two phases.

The 383 homes will be a mix of studio, one, two and three bed apartments in five apartment blocks ranging from fiv to 9 nine storeys – all will be a mix of social and cost rental housing.

Community spaces, a crèche and landscaped open spaces will be delivered alongside the new homes.

Bluebell Waterways is already well served by road and public transport services, such as the Blackhorse Red Line Luas stop and several bus routes like the 13, 60 and 69.

It is noted that the new development will aim to build on the existing connections by prioritising new footpaths and cycleways and creating a green corridor linking to the planned canal greenway.

Enabling works began in February with Walmac contracted to carry them out, while Bennett Construction Limited will deliver the new homes.