Vine Group making positive impact

Archbishop Dermot Farrell with attendees of the June 6 Vine Mass in the Church of the Incarnation in Fettercairn

“THE Vine Group’s main purpose is to make a positive impact in the community,” explains chairperson and team member Joe Geoghegan.

On Saturday June 6, the Vine Mass was celebrated by Archbishop Dermot Farrell in the Church of the Incarnation, Fettercairn.

Sunday, June 7, saw Michael Finglas and friends hold their summertime concert to raise money for the Vine Groups’ ‘Help Us Help Others’ campaign.

The Tallaght-based Vine Group was formed in 2009 and primarily concentrated on creating a mass that would be a more intimate mass that would be like the early Christian church, where Christians met in small groups and spoke about their faith.

The Vine Mass was created as a tazie style mass where people can share after the gospel and where written prayers and petitions are burnt similarly to how it is done in Lourdes.

Over the years the Vine Mass spread out to different churches, and because the group wanted to celebrate their faith with other Christians, the ecumenical Vine Service was created.

This is celebrated in Saint Maelruain’s Church of Ireland, Tallaght, on a monthly basis, and their December service was led by Archbishop Michael Jackson.

Prayer walls are located in many churches around Tallaght, and they are always full. These prayers are collected and burnt after the Vine Masses and Services. This shows there is a large faith community around Tallaght, and with this in mind, the Living Passion programme was created.

This is a series of events and masses that take place around the Deanery of Tallaght during holy week; for their faith-based work, the Vine group received a Papal blessing.

In 2016 Joe left a drama and musical group that he had relaunched in 2013 as it was strong enough to continue without his participation.

This decision allowed him to fully concentrate on the Vine Group, so after much discussion the group decided that they should now try to be a positive part of the community.

Emphasis was on doing this in a way where everyone would feel welcome to take part regardless of age, ability, nationality or religion.

Under this ethos the group created the ‘Help Us Help Others’ campaign, which raises as much money as possible.

That money is given to families in need around the Deanery of Tallaght coming up to Christmas with the cooperation of Saint Vincent de Paul.

Money is also given to local schools to be used for children who cannot afford trips, outings, sports equipment, etc.

All money raised goes to this programme; none is diverted, as the Vine Group is non-profit.

The Vine Group also created the Euchariston Harvest Festival, which is a three-day celebration of the community and all the positive things that it has to offer it takes place in a different parish each year.

This year it will be held in St Martin De Pores Church, Oldbawn.

The Vine group launched free cafés, free films, food drives, sharing our gifts programmes and free outings.

All the Vine group programmes are free except those used to raise money for the ‘Help Us Help Others’ campaign.

During the COVID period, the Vine group started to do musical productions which brought people of all ages, abilities and nationalities together to be a part of their productions while also giving new composers a platform to show their creations.

The group’s first production was a world exclusive of ‘A Christmas Canticle’, a piece written by Irish composer Michael Langan

Their latest production was ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, which had an international cast and turned Tallaght into the backdrop as all scenes were filmed in landmark settings around Tallaght.

As a result of their many community programmes, the Vine Group has been nominated for many Tallaght Person of the Year awards.

Now as the group’s masses and programmes keep growing, they would like to invite new members to help run the masses and services and programmes or just the faith side of the group or just the community side.

Everyone is welcome whether they are religious or non-religious, no matter their ability, nationality or age, although those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

To get in touch, email vinemass@gmail.com, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages or call or text Joe at 0876569223.