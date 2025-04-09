Irish Water and council trucks at Deansrath depot impacting locals
WORK at all hours of the week at a depot is impacting the mental health of residents in the neighbouring estate.
Residents in Westbourne say activity by council trucks and Irish Water in Deansrath depot takes place early and late work most days of the week, including weekends.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
€50,000 sculpture at Glenview roundabout built but not installedNews
A NEW sculpture at the Glenview roundabout on the N81 Tallaght bypass has been constructed, with a cost in the region of...
Efficient public transport ‘is not going to be profitable but it needs to be done’News
Providing West Dublin with efficient public transport “is not going to be profitable but it needs to be done,” said a councillor...
Tenant-in-situ scheme is a lifeline for families at risk of homelessnessNews
THE Tenant-in-situ Scheme is a lifeline for families that are at risk of homelessness and gives certainty to landlords who wish to...
Low Garda numbers blamed on repeated inaction from MinistersNews
Successive Justice Ministers have been criticised for failing to address low Garda numbers in Dublin.Sinn Féin spokesperson for Dublin and Community Safety,...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.