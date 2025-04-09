Search
Three schools honoured for commitment to Irish
Coláiste Cois Life Múínteoir Heather Ní Fhiaich, na scoláirí Anna Ní Dhuibhir, Seán Ó Somacháin, Erin Ní Laoi, agus Isabelle Ni Mheachair. An múinteoir Sarah Ní Mhaonaigh

Echo StaffApril 9, 2025 10:05 am

Students and teachers from across Ireland’s Education & Training Boards, the largest providers of Irish-medium education at second level in the country, gathered for the first time to celebrate and commit to inclusive Irish medium education.

The event featured keynote speeches by Ola Majekodunmi of Fighting Words and Foghlaim TG4’s Conall Ó Máirtín, alongside roundtable discussions and showcases by students highlighting the inclusive practices in their schools.

MC’d by proud former ETB student Aindriú de Paor, RTÉ2fm and TG4 presenter, Muintearas’25 was a landmark gathering of ‘next generation’ Irish-medium education leaders.

Among the local schools that attended were Coláiste Chillian in Clondalkin, Colaiste de hÍde in Tallaght and Coláiste Cois Life in Lucan.

Coláiste de hÍde, Tamhlacht, Páidí Daibhís (Ógras), Sarah Ní Mhuirí, Eibhlinn Ní Bhroin agus Saoirse Nic Cárthaigh

ETB schools are the largest provider of Irish-medium education in the ETB sector, with 47 scoileanna Gaeltachta, Gaelcholáistí, and Aonaid lán-Ghaeilge.

Paddy Lavelle, General Secretary of ETBI, speaking ahead of the event, said ETB’s inclusive ethos ensures all students, regardless of background, feel valued and supported in their learning journey:

“Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do in ETB schools.

‘This event not only highlights the incredible work happening across our schools but also provides a platform for students and teachers to learn from one another, strengthening our collective commitment to diversity and equality in education.”

Príomhoide Feargal Ó Giollain, Conchúr Mac an Uisce, Stiofán Ó Briain, Amy Ní Chonaill agus Niamh Nic Shiacais

As part of the day’s proceedings, three schools were honoured for their exceptional commitment to inclusion including Coláiste Cois Life in Lucan who were presented with the runner-up prizes of €500.

Throughout the day, students and teachers engaged in meaningful discussions, gaining insights from experts and their peers.

Gean Gilger, Coordinator of Muintearas’25, expressed enthusiasm for the learning opportunities the event will provide: “This is more than a showcase—it’s a chance for schools to exchange ideas, be inspired by best practices, and take new approaches back to their own communities.

‘It’s about recognising that inclusion is not a box to be ticked but a core value that enriches every aspect of education.”

