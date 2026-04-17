It adds up for teachers with ExamRevision initiative

A TEACHING and learning platform rolled out in 2023 by three former local teachers, has been so effective for students and educators, that it is now partnered with one in every three secondary schools in the Republic of Ireland, with 150,000 students and 15,000 teachers on the site daily.

ExamRevision, a Lucan-based initiative, was initially set up by Keith Walsh, from Lucan, and Templeogue natives Áine Devlin and Paddy Ward six years ago, in 2020 for free, during covid times, to make revision easier for students.

Feedback was promising, the concept was developed, software built out, the venture was properly launched in 2023 and hasn’t looked back, with Walsh, Devlin and Ward leaving their teaching jobs to focus on it fulltime.

They describe it as “the 21st Century Textbook” containing bite sized video tutorials, self-correcting quizzes, powerpoint presentations, notes, exam papers and teacher dashboards for assigning and monitoring student progress.

Speaking to The Echo, Keith, a former teacher at St Joseph’s College, Lucan, explains the appeal of the low cost, popular site akin to “having Netflix for education.”

“I started making videos for students when I returned from the UK to work at St Josephs in 2015, making experimental video tutorials, Paddy as well.

‘Myself and Áine did a Masters at Maynooth. We focused on researching education in and outside the classroom.

‘The result we found was that teaching is the best but when tailored to the curriculum and when tailored to students, they can retain information better.”

Uploading videos to YouTube saw a “massive appetite” from students, who can stop, pause, listen back on their own time.

Hiring software developers and engineers, the trio built out a proper platform which contains basically the entire Junior and Leaving Cert curriculum.

Another major benefit is cost. Access for a student is €29.99 compared to the average cost of school books for a student being in the region of €280.

“When I went to school, your parents were given a booklist they needed to buy. Now schools are given a €309 budget per student and the school has to purchase the school books,” explained Keith.

“A typical textbook costs €39. Most students have an average of 7 subjects so that is €280e. Schools still have to purchase all the other essentials such as workbooks, pens, calculators etc. There is not enough money.”

Schools can access every curriculum and all the subjects on the site. ExamRevision partnered with Wriggle Learning – the biggest device seller to schools.

To keep up with demand, amid plans for expansion to the UK and globally, the business employs 22 people and over 50 teachers contracted to five-year contracts, to keep up to date with curriculum changes, operating much like a publisher.

Last month, ExamRevision was winner of the Peter Sheridan Dublin City Enterprise Award 2026 which sees it advance to the National Enterprise Award 2026 ceremony to represent Dublin City in June at the Mansion House.

“The award provides a great opportunity. They picked us out of all businesses in Dublin, looking at our potential to expand internationally, and how much we have grown over the last three years. Revenue has grown exponentially. On May 14 we will deliver a pitch at the event,” said Keith.

“Looking at Northern Ireland and the UK, they might have a platform for one or the other, but we have a one stop shop for teachers,” said Keith.

“What makes us unique is everything is in the one place and it costs a fraction of a traditional textbook, catering for different learners, having more resources to give to students and more opportunities, for things like quizzes, all in one platform.”

ExamRevision integrated with Management Information Systems (MIS) software systems VSware, Tyro, and Compass, which all schools in Ireland are linked to.

This allows teachers to assign tasks and engage with students progress on the platform.

“We have the ability to change to 18 different languages. If you arrived from Ukraine, all videos can be accessible in Ukranian, or the same for Mandarin, or Polish.

“We always get told that our platform is fantastic for AEN (additional needs) students, making it more accessible for them.”

While business is good, the plan is to grow and reach “millions.

“The international baccalaureate is one standard curriculum across the world. It is the fastest growing in world and like the Leaving Cert standard.

‘They have two million students through 6,000 schools.

‘People today are moving a lot for various reasons, maybe relocating for work. Their kids can continue their studies.”