Baking cakes brings in over €1,200 for Irish Cancer Society

TWO girls who attend the FamiliBase service in Cherry Orchard organised a bake sale in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and raised over €1,200.

Ava Cleary (10) and Heidi Barrett (11) who share a passion for baking, demonstrated the true meaning of community spirit by channelling their skills into a meaningful effort to support others.

The fundraiser was personal for both girls. Ava organised the fundraiser in memory of her aunt, Jacqueline, while Heidi honoured her grandad, Johnny—both of whom were impacted by cancer.

In an impressive three-week timeframe, Ava and Heidi planned and delivered the event from start to finish.

They met with FamiliBase CEO Fiona Kearney Braiden to secure permission for their event. They designed and distributed posters to promote the event, and reached out to local businesses.

They also received plenty of support from family members and friends involved in the baking.

Through their hard work, support from their own families and Chelsea Murphy, FamiliBase Child and Family Worker, Ava and Heidi raised over €1,200, which they will be presenting to the Irish Cancer Society.