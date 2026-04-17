Theatre Group to perform ‘Our Few and Evil Days’

“‘OUR Few and Evil Days’ by Mark O’Rowe premiered at the Abbey Theatre in 2014,” explains director Carmel Cullen.

Rathfarnham Theatre Group is thrilled to announce their upcoming production, a psychological thriller: Mark O’Rowe’s ‘Our Few and Evil Days’.

When their daughter’s new boyfriend joins them for dinner, Michael and Margaret’s carefully curated image of normal suburban life begins to fall apart.

‘Our Few and Evil Days’ quietly but ruthlessly exposes the dark underbelly of a family defined by buried secrets and unspoken tragedy.

There is a sense that things are not what they seem in Mark O’Rowe’s shocking drama, as the audience sees the sanctuary of the everyday becoming an increasingly smaller space.

The play explores themes of devotion and obsession as the ‘perfect’ family image is shattered.

Carmel was inspired to take on this play, as “I greatly admire Mark’s writings. He is known for creating intense atmosphere.”

In this play the tension gradually grows through conversation rather than action. The characters are not simply or clearly good or bad. Their behaviour raises questions about love, control, guilt, and family loyalty.

This complexity makes audiences think “long after the play ends”.

The play does not explain everything straight away. Instead, it reveals just enough to keep audiences curious and slightly uncomfortable.

“Audiences question what’s really going on beneath the surface of this everyday life,” explains Carmel.

She goes on to remark that the main highlight of the production for her as director is the opportunity to “shape tension, performance and atmosphere.”

A challenge has been building tension and unease slowly without giving too much away, requiring more rehearsals than usual.

Carmel would like to thank her “wonderful” cast, who have worked tirelessly to bring this to the stage, and also the production crew, the “unsung heroes”.

‘Our Few and Evil Days’ performs in the Mill Theatre in Dundrum from April 21 to 25 at 7:30pm; tickets are available for purchase at www.milltheatre.ie or by contacting the box office at 01 2969340.

Carmel concludes “please come to see this unusual and amazing piece of drama. I know you won’t be sorry.”