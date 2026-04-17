GAA club hopeful pitch may be playable by late summer

An update has been given on the GAA pitch at Griffeen Valley Park as data on the playability of Lucan, Palmerstown and North Clondalkin pitches in 2025 was revealed.

The council has provided an update on the GAA pitch they are introducing to Griffeen Valley Park with its seeding now finalised and an establishment period underway.

It was previously established that such a period would take between

12-18 months, with operations weather dependent.

The council recently stated that if growing conditions are good over the spring and summer, it is anticipated that the new facility will be available for use by the end of the summer.

The local authority has also shared data showing 375 instances of pitches being recorded as unplayable across Lucan, Palmerstown and North Clondalkin.

The weekly playability status of sports pitches is assessed by the Public Realm department and published through the pitch playability notices which can be viewed online.

Across 21 parks in the area, 82 pitches are currently on the system and 3,871 recordings of pitches as playable or unplayable were made.

Of the pitch recordings made on the system throughout last year 375 were to state that a pitch was unplayable.

Pitch playability status is determined having regard to ground conditions, weather impacts and the need to protect playing surfaces from damage.

A programme of shockwaving is also expected to be rolled out to pitches during the year as part of annual pitch maintenance works.

Shockwaving is a technique that enhances the soil’s ability to drain by creating slits in the soil and reducing compaction, relieving them of any surface water and improving aeration.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.