Women’s Arctic Challenge raises over €30,000 for Irish Heart Foundation

Four Dublin women have taken on a gruelling, week-long Arctic Challenge to raise vital funds for the Irish Heart Foundation.

The four women from across Dublin were part of a team of 14 who signed up for the week-long expedition.

Barbara Brennan from Ballyroan, Grainne Cullen from Greenhills, Ciara McCabe from Malahide and Carol McHugh from Templeogue got involved to raise vital funds and awareness of the impacts of stroke, heart disease and other cardiac conditions.

The participants travelled 350km north of the Arctic Circle, where they trekked across a frozen lake, hauling their equipment and tents to sleep overnight, outdoors, amongst the stars in subzero temperatures of -5°Celsius.

The group left Dublin for Kilpisjärvi, Northern Finland on March 16 and for some, it was a personal journey to highlight the importance of heart health after loved ones suffered serious cardiac issues.

“This charity is very close to my heart as both my dad and father-in-law passed away due to heart issues,” said Grainne Cullen.

“Their loss has had a huge impact on our family and that’s why this fundraiser will be a family effort.”

Alongside her children and sister-in-law, Grainne climbed Croagh Patrick last August to help fundraise for her Arctic Challenge.

Each challenge participant raised a minimum of €6,500 and the four Dublin women raised a total of €30,489, while the entire group has raised nearly €112,000 so far.

Funds raised go towards essential supports that help people who have been affected by heart disease or stroke.

These include free professional counselling services and a nurse support line, support groups and other programmes to help improve the quality of life and wellbeing of people after a cardiac event or stroke.

“A stroke or heart event can turn someone’s world completely upside down,” said Tom Hickey, Director of Development with the Irish Heart Foundation.

“This challenge shows how difficult it is to learn new skills in a tough environ-ment and to persevere even when it’s hard.

“That’s what those living with the effects of a stroke or heart condition must do each and every day.

“Cardiovascular disease is a leading killer in both men and women. It kills six times as many women as breast cancer does.

“But the hopeful reality is that 80pc of early heart disease and stroke cases are preventable.

“Through the kindness of our fundraisers and donors, we can work hard every day to help prevent cardiovascular illness in the first place.

“Together, we can stop so many lives being damaged, shortened or lost.”

The charity is asking the public to support Barbara, Grainne, Ciara, Carol and the other Arctic Challenge participants on their fundraising pages HERE or to donate on irishheart.