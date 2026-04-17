Greenhills schoolgirls’ charity haircuts raise over €4,000 for LauraLynn Hospice

Two Greenhills schoolgirls who had their hair cut for charity in front of all their friends have raised over €4,000 for LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

Lily May Moles and Cora Walsh, both nine years old, had their hair cut in front of all the students at Holy Spirit Senior Primary School on Limekiln Lane in order to donate to LauraLynn as part of their ‘Locks of Love’ campaign.

The pair raised €4,120 and counting in aid of the children’s hospice, with donations still accepted online and cash yet to be added to the total.

All funds raised by the Locks of Love campaign goes towards LauraLynn’s vital work supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families across Ireland, while donated hair is sent to either the Little Princess Trust (12 inches+) or Rapunzel Foundation (14 inches+).

Both the Little Princess Trust and Rapunzel Foundation create wigs for children undergoing treatment such as chemotherapy.

The girls’ haircuts were performed on the day by hairdressers Leanne and Mags from Walkinstown-based hairdressers Everleigh Hair Design.

Lily May’s mother Lisa noted that the hairdressers “treated the girls with a wash and blow-dry, and a gorgeous haircare goodie bag for their bravery and kindness.”

The pair raised more than €7,000 in total through their work on the Locks of Love campaign in the last few years.

Lily May and Cora had previously taken part in Locks of Love in 2024 when they were just seven years old, raising an incredible €3,210 at the time.

Lisa had previously told The Echo that her daughter had asked her if she could do it a second time a month or so before the school hall event took place.

She said: “She just asked me a few weeks ago if she could do it again, because she just loved the fact that she knew she was helping other children.”

Over the next few weeks, the girls will be invited out to the hospice in Leopardstown to get their photos with the total donation cheque.

They will also be given a tour of the location to show them how they have helped many children in the care of LauraLynn.