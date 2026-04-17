Over 1,500 applications received by council for 154 affordable homes

Over 1,500 applications were received for 154 affordable homes in Clondalkin, Clonburris and Saggart in 2025, with another 25 homes available to apply for now.

The council received more than 1,500 applications after advertising affordable homes in Canal Bank in Clonburris, Kilcarbery in Clondalkin and Swiftbanks of Saggart last year, with 117 of these now sale agreed, and 25 more at Keepers Lock are available to apply for until Friday, May 1.

There has been “strong initial demand” for these homes at the estate in Clonburris, according to South Dublin County Council Chief Executive Colm Ward

The homes open to applications are being delivered by a private developer through Part V arrangements.

Keepers Lock is described as “a vibrant new community” that is suited well to first-time buyers.

Under the Affordable Purchase Scheme, local authorities make newly built homes available at a reduced price for first-time and other eligible buyers.

Homes for sale under the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme will be available at the reduced price for buyers that need to bridge the gap between mortgage and deposit to cover the full price.

The local authority takes a percentage equity share in the home, equal to the reduction on price advertised, which can be bought out by the homeowner down the line.

This must be done after 40 years or if you sell your home, but you can repay it any time before this.

More of these affordable homes are set to be advertised this year – the first batch of affordable houses in Killinarden Foothills are set to go to market this summer through SDCC’s development partner on the project, Arden.

The local authority also recently received approval from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Affordable Housing Fund for grants to support the sale of more affordable homes in Kishoge.

93 houses that are currently under construction at Kishoge Gardens are hoped to be advertised to prospective purchasers towards the end of this year.

It is expected that more affordable housing will be advertised by SDCC under this scheme over the coming years as development ramps up across the county.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.