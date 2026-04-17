Live music refused at Black Lion pub pavilion

PERMISSION have been refused for the controlled use of amplified sound, including live music, within the existing pavilion structure at the Black Lion Public House.

Located on Orchard Lane, Clondalkin Village, the plans included retaining its approved use as a beer garden ancillary to the existing public house/restaurant.

In making its decision, the council informed applicant Greenwin Ltd, that “The pavilion is unsuited to adequately contain amplified noise/sound.

“The use of amplified sound, including live music within this pavilion structure would cause serious noise pollution and would be harmful to and undermine the residential amenity of the area and the neighbouring residential properties, and would be contrary to Policy IE8 of the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022 – 2028 and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.