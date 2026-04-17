Tallaght University Hospital calls on the public to nominate their Hero

Patients and families can now put forward the name of a staff member for the TUH Hospital Hero Awards

The public can now vote for their staff Hero at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH).

The Patient Experience Category at our annual Hero’s Awards invites patients and their families to nominate a staff member who has delivered exceptional care and made a real difference to them during their treatment at the hospital.

The hospital’s very successful awards are now in their eighth year.

The public can submit nominations via email, post, or by completing a form available at the hospital reception by the closing date of Friday, May 29, 2026. Each nomination should include a brief explanation of why the staff member deserves to be recognised as a Hospital Hero.

Opening the nominations, TUH CEO Barbara Keogh Dunne said;

“These awards are a very important event in the hospital calendar and offer us the opportunity to recognise the incredible dedication and commitment of our staff. The nominees are colleagues who have gone above and beyond for their patients.

‘This is a wonderful opportunity to call out their dedication and outstanding service on behalf of you, the community we serve.”

Sharon Larkin, Director of HR, said: “I would encourage the public to tell us about the staff member that they feel deserves to win the Patient Experience Award.

‘We will ensure all our nominees receive a special letter explaining the reasons behind their nomination.

‘This year’s winners will be announced on Thursday, June 25, 2026. It’s always such a lovely event and something I really look forward to every year.”

Members of the public can email their nominations for the Patient Experience Award to TallaghtHeroes@tuh.ie or if they prefer, they can post their entry to TUH 2025 Hero Entries, c/o The Human Resources Department, Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin D24 NROA.

Hospital staff can also nominate their colleagues in various other internal categories.

Nomination forms are available from the Volunteer Coffee Shop in the hospital’s main atrium. O

nce completed, the forms can be handed in to reception.

The Awards take place in June of each year.