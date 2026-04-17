An Post weighs up sorting office move to hub in Grange Castle

An Post is considering moving their Dublin 16 sorting office to a new hub in Grange Castle this year, in a move that would affect many residents in Rathfarnham and nearby.

The national mail service is weighing up a move that would see their Edmondstown Road sorting office moved to a new location in Grange Castle before the end of the year.

Dublin South-West TD Ciarán Ahern noted his strong disapproval of the potential move and considered the prospect “a bad blow” to Rathfarn-ham and its surrounding areas, such as Knocklyon and Firhouse, after a recent closure in the village.

Deputy Ahern stated in a letter to An Post CEO David McRedmond: “This is a particularly bad blow to the greater Rathfarnham area following the recent closure of the post office in Rathfarnham Village.

“The Edmondstown sorting office has served the people of Dublin 14 and 16 for decades and is a prized asset in our community.

“The area has seen a considerable increase in new housing in recent years, with further development planned for the years ahead.

“To remove this vital public service from the area at a time in which the population of this area is increasing and has already lost one local post office is not only an inconvenience to local residents, it appears to be counterintuitive and illogical.”

The Dublin South-West TD also noted the increased travel time workers at the office on Edmondstown Road can expect to reach the proposed new facility

in the Clondalkin area.

He added that the existing public transport links between the site of the current facility and the proposed site at Grange Castle would mean a lengthy journey both ways.

The fastest journey to reach the new site would see commuters take three buses for over 90 minutes until they reach their destination – some journeys can take up to two hours.

An Post stated in response to the local TD: “An Post is looking at the possibility of relocating our D16 delivery office to a new delivery Dublin West hub at some stage in the future.

“We are in consultation with our unions and staff and no decision has been made. We are consolidating our local sorting offices (known as Delivery Service Units or DSUs) nationally as we need larger and purpose-fitted premises to manage increased parcel volumes.”

Deputy Ahern also noted that those who rely on access to public transport to travel will see access to the sorting office “severely and unacceptably curtailed” as a result of a move.

He urged An Post’s CEO to reconsider the proposal and has requested a meeting with the mail service.

“Whatever the logistical requirements for An Post’s growing parcel delivery service, it is vital that local collection points are maintained and ideally enhanced, and that the plan for this part of South Dublin involves bringing back post office services to Rathfarnham village.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.