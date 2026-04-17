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Good Friday for HOPE with over €14k raised for charity
Cathy Fay, Glenda Murphy Smullen, Joanne McLoughlin, Cristopher Puffin, Nicola Fennell, Sharon Barrett and Jennifer Fay

Good Friday for HOPE with over €14k raised for charity

James Roulston MooneyApril 17, 2026 1:36 pm

The annual Good Friday Tattoo Day event in St Aengus’ Community Centre in Tallaght was a success once more with over €14,500 raised in aid of local service HOPE.

On Good Friday €14,668.60 was raised  as many were tatted up in aid of local service HOPE, short for Hold On Pain Eases, a suicide prevention drop-in listening service in the local community centre in Tymon North.

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