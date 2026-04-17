Local Faces: Andy Cullen
WE Irish are a nation of animal lovers and this week we’re delighted to feature a man who has dedicated his whole life to their care and safety, – Clondalkin man Andy Cullen, writes Ken Doyle.
Andy, like many of us, loves dogs, but as you will see, he has handed over his entire personal and professional life to looking after them.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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