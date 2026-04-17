Search
Local Faces: Andy Cullen
Andy Cullen

Local Faces: Andy Cullen

Echo StaffApril 17, 2026 2:47 pm

WE Irish are a nation of animal lovers and this week we’re delighted to feature a man who has dedicated his whole life to their care and safety, – Clondalkin man Andy Cullen, writes Ken Doyle.

Andy, like many of us, loves dogs, but as you will see, he has handed over his entire personal and professional life to looking after them.

Read More


An Post weighs up sorting office move to hub in Grange Castle

News

An Post is considering moving their Dublin 16 sorting office to a new hub in Grange Castle this year, in a move...

Tallaght University Hospital calls on the public to nominate their Hero

News

The public can now vote for their staff Hero at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH).The Patient Experience Category at our annual Hero’s Awards...

Live music refused at Black Lion pub pavilion

Property

PERMISSION have been refused  for the controlled use of amplified sound, including live music, within the existing pavilion structure at the Black...

Over 1,500 applications received by council for 154 affordable homes

News

Over 1,500 applications were received for 154 affordable homes in Clondalkin, Clonburris and Saggart in 2025, with another 25 homes available to...

GAA club hopeful pitch may be playable by late summer

Lucan

An update has been given on the GAA pitch at Griffeen Valley Park as data on the playability of Lucan, Palmerstown and...

Boating groups should be included in plans for tourism along the Liffey

Business

BOATING organisations should be included in plans to further possibilities for tourism in the River Liffey, according to Cllr Alan Hayes (Ind).At...

Liffey Valley Retail Park set to be sold for €60 million

Property

LIFFEY Valley retail park is in line to be sold for €60m.Preparation for the sale is being organised by the Eircom Superannuation...

Signage to enhance visibility of €16m innovation centre

Business

PLANS for signage to enhance the visibility of the €16m innovation centre Work IQ in Tallaght, have been lodged with South Dublin...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST