Search
The Toy Library recycled 4.78 tonnes of plastic
Kilnamanagh Family Resource Centre

The Toy Library recycled 4.78 tonnes of plastic

Echo StaffApril 20, 2026 9:02 am

The Toy Library, a social enterprise set up to help reduce and recycle plastic toys, has launched sensory swap and play events for children with additional needs.

The first event took place in the Aula Maxima in University College Cork (UCC) last Sunday, March 29th with a second event scheduled to take place in Kilnamanagh Family Resource Centre in Dublin on Sunday, April 12.

Read More


CityEdge project aims to deliver 40,000 homes

News

The latest update to the CityEdge project is now on public display until mid-May, with ambitions to deliver 40,000 homes and 75,000...

Over €90k given for repair of St Finian’s School

Lucan

St Finian’s School in Peamount Hospital has been awarded €90,108 under the repair and protection of landmark buildings under the Historic Structures...

Convicted murderer, already serving life, gets three years

Ballyfermot

A convicted murderer, who is serving a life sentence for shooting his brother-in-law, has been given a three-year jail term for endangering...

Work to start up at St Cuthbert’s with intimidation problem sorted

Clondalkin

WORKS are expected to resume at St Cuthbert’s Park in Clondalkin, following “significant intimidation” of contractors which has led to delays for...

Mystery surrounds death of homeless man found in Liffey

Courts

An inquest has heard a mystery still surrounds the circumstances of how a homeless man, whose badly decomposed body was recovered from...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST