‘It can be a very isolating grief because there’s no life experience’
Pat and Bríd Egan

‘It can be a very isolating grief because there’s no life experience’

James Roulston MooneyOctober 17, 2025 10:53 am

“We were lost for a long time, didn’t know, you know. Losing a baby is such a tragic thing.”

Templeogue residents Pat and Bríd Egan welcomed their third child, Liam, in 1998, and got to know him for two-and-a-half days before having to remember him forever.

