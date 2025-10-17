Sinead awarded for her exceptional leadership and people-first approach

ABM's Senior Operations Manager Sinead Grogan receiving the Best Operations Leadership Award at the Women in FM Awards 2025 from Trevor Smyth, Regional Workplace Service Property Manager at Google

“Sinead’s award is a testament to her exceptional leadership, resilience and people-first approach.” Says Dinny Crowe, the Vice President of ABM,whose Irish headquarters are based in Muirfield Drive, Dublin 12, reports Aine McEnroe.

Sinead Grogan, Senior Operations Manager, has won the Best Operations Leadership Award at the Women in FM Awards 2025.

This award acknowledges Sineads exceptional leadership in healthcare facilities management, where she has successfully mobilised some of Ireland’s largest and most complex contracts.

Over 25 years in her career, Sinead has consistently raised operational standards, empowered teams and built trusted client relationships in some of the country’s most challenging healthcare environments.

Among her recent achievements is leading the mobilisation of ABM’s largest ever healthcare contract at University Hospital Galway, transitioning more than 350 staff seamlessly across eight facilities.

Crowe continues, “She has been pivotal in delivering world-class operations for ABM while supporting and inspiring those around her. We are incredibly proud to see her achievements recognised at the Women in FM Awards.”

The Women in FM Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of women shaping the future of facilities management in Ireland.

They celebrate leaders who are driving innovation, advancing workplace diversity, and inspiring the next generation of FM professionals.

ABM continues to grow strongly in the Irish market, employing over 2,600 people and delivering integrated facility, engineering and infrastructure solutions across healthcare, transport, life sciences, aviation, manufacturing and commercial sectors.