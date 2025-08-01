It was a mad weekend for Sadhbh and Banna

Young Clondalkin-born singer-songwriter Sadhbh Keane, who performed on the Six O’Clock Show on Virgin Media Television and headlined the Based festival at the Button Factory in Dublin city, begins, “Yeah, it was a mad weekend!”

Sadhbh and her band ‘Banna’, formed through the SubSounds Youth Music programme, produce Irish-language music.

They were “very fortunate” to be featured on the Six O’Clock Show on Virgin Media One on Friday, July 18, with Sadhbh remarking that a Friday night was “perfect timing” for a performance.

She goes on to state that the gig at the Button Factory was “mad” with “such a good crowd” of over 400 in estimation, as part of a festival aimed to appeal to up-and-coming young musicians in Dublin.

The Six O’Clock Show gig came about thanks to Banna’s PR company, Masonry PR, who promoted their latest single ‘A chuisle a chroi’ on radio stations and television programmes.

Dee from Masonry PR got a message from the Six O’Clock Show saying they wanted Banna to perform the song on their show, which was “really cool”.

Sadhbh goes on to remark that while she does not usually get nervous when preparing to perform, television is a “whole different ball game”.

However, once they reached the halfway point in the song, Sadhbh blocked out the nerves and enjoyed herself.

She explains that, as of writing, there are currently no plans for new gigs or performances, but she is “sure that will change as the year goes on”.

They are planning to release a new single in either the winter or autumn of this year; it is mixed, mastered, and recorded, and now it is just a matter of releasing it to the public.

Sadhbh would like to thank her bandmates Jay-Lee Trieu, Claudia Preston, and Oisin Conroy; Dee from Masonry PR for organising the Six O’Clock Show performance; and Colm Slattery and Fluttertone for organising the Based Festival at the Button Factory.

Congratulations to all involved!