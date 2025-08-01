Beautiful celebration of St Dominic’s incredible parish
Celebrating 50 years of St Dominic’s Parish was a “beautiful gathering of faith memories and friendships,” said the parish team.
On Sunday, July 20, 1975 St Dominic’s Church in Tallaght was blessed and opened to accommodate its first 800 parishioners.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
