Search
Beautiful celebration of St Dominic’s incredible parish
Tony, Michael, Mary, Roisin, Cianan and Aaron

Beautiful celebration of St Dominic’s incredible parish

Alessia MicalizziAugust 1, 2025 2:46 pm

Celebrating 50 years of St Dominic’s Parish was a “beautiful gathering of faith memories and friendships,” said the parish team.

On Sunday, July 20, 1975 St Dominic’s Church in Tallaght was blessed and opened to accommodate its first 800 parishioners.

Read More


We top the skin cancer charts, so should sunbeds be banned?

Tallaght

A Tallaght tanning salon still holds the record of being ‘the largest in Europe’ while the Government is exploring the possibility of...

Picnic time for everyone, to gad about and play

Tallaght

It was a good day, despite the weather, in Tymon Park for the Annual Multicultural Picnic held by South Dublin Migrant Integration...

Doctor’s retirement from GMS scheme impacts former patients

Tallaght

Tallaght has lost one of its GP services this month as a doctor in Old Bawn announced his retirement from the GMS...

Outstanding results and achievements by WALK graduates

Tallaght

The WALKways Programme at TUH continues to make a meaningful impact by supporting people with disabilities to gain valuable work experience and...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST