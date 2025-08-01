Adeleke pulls out of National Championships this weekend

Tallaght AC’S Rhasidat Adeleke will not compete in this weekend’s National Championships at Morton Stadium in Santry.

Rhasidat Adeleke has pulled out of the Irish National Athletics Championships this weekend citing injury issues that have been plaguing her for much of the athletic season.

A member of Tallaght AC, Adeleke raced in the National Championships last year where she set a new national record in the Women’s 100m, racing an impressive 11.13 at the Morton Stadium.

Unfortunately, she will not have the chance to break that this year.

The championships are again set to be held in the Morton Stadium, Santry for this year where events will be taking place this Saturday and Sunday.

Writing on social media Adeleke revealed the news that she will not be competing in the event after her name failed to appear in the final list of entries last Sunday night with Athletics Ireland themselves stating they did not expect her to compete “as she continues to focus on recovery following recent race exertions” on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be competing at the National Championships this weekend. I’ve attended nationals every year since 2021 and there’s nothing like competing in-front of a home crowd.”

“An injury I had earlier this season has transcended into additional lingering setbacks so I’ll be supporting from afar.

“I’ll hopefully be back to get some Morton magic next year. I’m forever grateful for all the support. Best of luck to everyone racing.”

The news confirms what has been speculated by many in recent weeks that Adeleke is indeed nursing an injury.

There has undoubtedly been a drop off in performance over her last few races, particularly since running in Oslo in June.

She has participated in several Diamond League events since then and her performances left many wondering if she was suffering with injuries, well off the pace that she has shown she is capable of.

Despite Adeleke stating that her plan for the year was to peak slowly coming into the World Championships in Tokyo this September, rumours swirled when she was seen with tape across her leg at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon earlier this month.

She then pulled out of the Monaco Diamond League race the week after.

Things now seem to be on an upswing for Adeleke who competed in London last week in the 200m category.

Despite another fourth placed finish, the time was far more competitive and was actually faster than her outing in Shanghai earlier this year where she won second place.

We can only assume that pulling out of the National Championships is a pre-emptive move so any injuries being carried are not aggravated and she can maintain good health leading into the World Championships next month.