Call to curb water use over August holiday weekend

Site of the Ballymore Eustace to Saggart Reservoir pipeline repair works which are due to take place this weekend. Photo by Naoise Culhane

Uisce Éireann is carrying out critical and complex repair works to a major pipeline that connects Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant and the Saggart Reservoir over the August holiday weekend.

This is a major pipeline that supplies one-third of the drinking water in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) and it will be turned off to facilitate these repairs.

Uisce Éireann has identified sections of the pipeline at risk of failing – this could lead to a prolonged outage if not addressed. Several leaks have also been identified which will be addressed during the works.

While Uisce Éireann has prepared for these critical works by ensuring all treated water reservoirs in the GDA are as full as possible, there is still a risk that customers in Dublin, Wicklow and parts of Kildare may possibly experience interruptions to their water supply, including low pressure, discoloured water, or water outages.

Just under a thousand customers in Kill, Arthurstown, Rathmore, Athgoe and Tipperkevin will definitely see an interruption to supply over the weekend and alternative water supplies will be provided.

Uisce Éireann is making a major appeal to customers in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow to conserve water to help maintain the water supply during these essential repair works.

Head of Water Operations at Uisce Éireann, Margaret Attridge, said: “This major pipeline can only be shut down for up to 28 hours before the water storage levels become too low, which could lead to widespread supply disruption.

‘Therefore, the specialist repair crews have a very tight deadline to finish the repairs and refill the pipeline with water.

‘We will work through the day and night this weekend to complete these essential works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We are asking for the public’s help to minimise the impact of this operation; for this weekend we are asking everyone to act together and only use water for essential needs.

‘Please hold off on filling baths, car-washing, power-hosing, window-washing, filling paddling pools, and anything that is not vital.

‘Reducing your water use will help maintain or extend water supply during the repairs, for yourself and, importantly, for vulnerable and high-risk users, including hospitals and care homes.”

The repair’s progress will be monitored closely and Uisce Éireann will keep customers updated as early as possible on the locations and duration of any prolonged impacts including supply disruptions, should they develop.