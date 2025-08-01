Rumours about change of use for hotel are shown to be untrue
Online rumours that a four-star Clondalkin hotel is to be used as a centre for international protection applicants have been proven false.
The Department of Justice has said that no “offer of accommodation” has been made to turn the Green Isle Hotel in Clondalkin into an IPAS centre.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Wait times at driving test centre over double the national averageNews
Wait times at Tallaght driving test centre were over double the national average in June, according to the latest figures from the...
Residents furious over rise in management feesNews
Residents in an ‘affordable housing’ development in Clondalkin have been left deeply frustrated by management fee hikesFee increases of €100 were pushed...
Carefully consider problems with pets!News
The Irish Blue Cross is urging potential dog owners to carefully consider the time and financial commitment before getting a pet, as...
Mobile library’s wheelchair lifts found wanting after inspectionsNews
Two of the council’s three Mobile Library vehicles are undergoing repairs to their wheelchair lifts.South Dublin County Council’s library services operate Monday...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.