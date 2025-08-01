Search
Rumours about change of use for hotel are shown to be untrue
Green Isle Hotel

Rumours about change of use for hotel are shown to be untrue

Ellen GoughAugust 1, 2025 12:19 pm

Online rumours that a four-star Clondalkin hotel is to be used as a centre for international protection applicants have been proven false.

The Department of Justice has said that no “offer of accommodation” has been made to turn the Green Isle Hotel in Clondalkin into an IPAS centre.

Read More


Wait times at driving test centre over double the national average

News

Wait times at Tallaght driving test centre were over double the national average in June, according to the latest figures from the...

Residents furious over rise in management fees

News

Residents in an ‘affordable housing’ development in Clondalkin have been left deeply frustrated by management fee hikesFee increases of €100 were pushed...

Carefully consider problems with pets!

News

The Irish Blue Cross is urging potential dog owners to carefully consider the time and financial commitment before getting a pet, as...

Mobile library’s wheelchair lifts found wanting after inspections

News

Two of the council’s three Mobile Library vehicles are undergoing repairs to their wheelchair lifts.South Dublin County Council’s library services operate Monday...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST