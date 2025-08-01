Redmond on target as St Pat’s progress in Europe

St Patrick’s Athletic captain Joe Redmond from Kilnamanagh scored a late goal to force extra time in Estonia on Thursday night

St Patrick’s Athletic have managed to progress through to the next round of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers after a memorable second leg against Estonian side Kalju with Joe Redmond and Jake Mulraney making the crucial difference.

Pats came into the fixture boasting an 1-0 lead on aggregate thanks to a very late winner in Inchicore from talisman Chris Forrester.

They started the game on the front foot with winger Jake Mulraney in particular troubling the Estonian defence.

Crossing the ball to provide a solid chance for Mason Melia as well as taking on two shots of his own it appeared that Pats were comfortably on the front foot and would remain so throughout the match.

However things rarely go as planned and a goal just before halftime after a lapse in concentration by Pats changed the entire flow of the game.

The composed midfield of Jamie Lennon and Barry Baggley now looked shaky and unsure.

Manager Stephen Kenny would make a tactical change at the end of the half taking off wonderkid Mason Melia in exchange for Aidan Keena.

The substitution did not have the desired effect however, at least initially.

Minutes after the restart Pats found themselves on course to be eliminated after Kalju headed home another goal to put themselves 2-1 up on aggregate.

Responding to this Kenny elected to take off Barry Bagley and bring on the hero of the previous round, Chris Forrester.

This is where the momentum began to shift into Pats favour as they launched themselves forward desperate to score that goal to equalise on aggregate.

It would take a Jake Mulraney free kick and some poor goalkeeping.

The ball swung into the box and was palmed away directly into the path of captain and Kilnamanagh native Joe Redmond.

In the 91st minute Pats kept the dream alive and forced the tie into extra time.

Only minutes later they would find themselves level 2-2 and 3-2 up on aggregate after a cross from Jake Mulraney into the box managed to curve its way into the far corner of the goal.

Some heroics from goalkeeper Joseph Anang ensured that Pats will reach the next round of the tie where they will take on Turkish giants Besiktas at Tallaght Stadium next Thursday.