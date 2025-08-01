Rovers focus on Derry before trip to Kosovo

Joshua Honohan clears his lines for Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium during the Europa Conference League match on Thursday evening.

Shamrock Rovers took on St Joseph’s of Gibraltar this Thursday evening at Tallaght Stadium with the match ending 0-0 in their second leg Europa League encounter.

An uneventful first half to the match, Rovers started off the first 15 minutes or so strongly and were clearly the dominant side in possession and in moving the ball up the pitch.

They would come closest to scoring with Danny Grant blazing a shot over the bar after Rory Gaffney’s initial effort was saved by Josephs keeper Bradley Banda.

As the half wore on Rovers grip on the game seemed to loosen and Joseph’s slowly but surely began playing their way into the fixture, still looking like the second best team on the pitch Joseph’s managed to work a few half chances and drew a well worked save from Ed McGinty.

Still they never truly threatened the goal and the defensive unit led by Pico Lopez along with Gary O’Neil and Ballyfermot native Cory O’Sullivan seemed to keep their opponents at bay.

The only noteworthy events being the previously mentioned McGinty save and a possible penalty shout for Josephs after their striker was brought down in the box seemingly with a shirt pull just before half time.

The second half unfortunately brought much of the same.

Clearly hoping to inject some liveliness into the fixture Bradley made a double substitution at the start of the half taking off Pico Lopes for Lee Grace and bringing on John McGovern for Rory Gaffney.

Rovers again established their dominance but did little with it, even two free kicks and a penalty shout for a challenge on Michael Noonan in the box was deemed to be insufficient by the referee.

A triple substitution by Bradley was still not enough to produce any magic in front of goal.

Ultimately the game finished 0-0, a job done by Shamrock Rovers though certainly not the most entertaining watch.

Michael Noonan turned 17 the day of the game, making his debut in Europe last year against Molde on his debut for the club. Bradley discussed the penalty decision and his performance last night.

“Yeah he probably should’ve [had a penalty], on another night he probably scores.

‘I was saying that to him there, that’s a part of his development and learning that European nights are special and when the opportunities come you’ve got to be ruthless and take them.

‘You could see the level was down in the game obviously and when it’s like that you need to go and grab it and make it.

‘Johnny scored, I don’t know how many in Europe last year, because when we were here he was ruthless and just went to teams.

“I know there’ s a few years in the difference but that’s where a little bit of experience will help Michael develop and understand that every time you cross the white line it’s a chance to score goals but he’s 17.

‘So I’m being a little bit harsh on him. But that’s the level he plays at so you have to push him and push him and that’s what he wants.”

“We were just off it a bit, all of us obviously, the game was there to be seen.

‘It’s a nice little bit of learning for him there. Understanding that in games like this you need to be ruthless and leave the pitch with one or two goals.”

Their next European game will be a trip to Kosovo to take on Ballkani who defeated their opposition from Malta, Floriana. The first leg will take place next Thursday.

Rovers are set to return to league action this weekend against Derry. Stephen Bradley spoke after the game about his opponents and the quick turn around.

“Yeah they have [been consistent], up until Sligo they’ve been very good in terms of picking up points.

‘They’ve obviously invested really heavily in their squad which is clear to see.

‘It’s what we want in the league. We want that, competition and good squads and teams.

‘With that comes expectation so they will come here no doubts and they’ll be looking to win the game. We’ve got to be ready for that. We will be and we’ve got to expect the best Derry and we’ve got to match that.”