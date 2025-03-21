‘It’s been a learning curve’ says brain tumour survivor

Daryl Gabbett has gone through several surgeries

A 24-year-old who is creating his own clothing brand after surviving brain tumour encouraged everyone to “listen to their bodies” and pay attention to their health before it’s too late.

Daryl Gabbett from Glenshane, Tallaght, was diagnosed with a glioma brain tumour in February 2024, at the age of 23.

He had been living with persistent migraines for some time, until one day he took a seizure, and a scan revealed the ‘silent’ tumour had been growing for four years in his brain.

“It was, and still is, a bad shock to our system,” said Daryl’s mother Antoinette.

“It’s been a learning curve.”

Since his diagnosis, Daryl has gone through several surgeries, including the fitting of a shunt to drain fluid from the brain, almost a year of chemotherapy and radiation.

His tumour has shrunk but he will need to attend Beaumont Hospital for the rest of his life.

While initially he struggled in accepting the diagnosis and “couldn’t stand being a burden to my family,” his time in St Luke’s Hospital and the many patients he met there gave him the idea to launch a “beanie hat” brand that will help brain tumour survivors but also encourage people to check on their health.

“Sense of Tumour” is a brand aimed at raising awareness about brain tumours and encourage early detection, he explained, having designed a reminder logo to be put on the hats too.

The beanie hats, something he would always wear during his treatment due to hair loss, are “just the start” of where he wants to take his mission, “But all products that come out will be done with patient care in mind.”

The launch is set to take place in St Luke’s Hospital on Wednesday, March 19, and with every beanie hat sold for €20, a significant portion of the profits will go to The Friends of St Luke’s Hospital and brain cancer research.

“I expect it to go the way people want it to go, I just hope it can help other people in the same situation,” he said.

“Friends of St Luke’s really helped us.

“They support people who can’t afford the costs of being a cancer patient and they encourage conversations between patients,” added Antoinette.

Daryl, who was working in a warehouse when he first started having symptoms, it was often said by doctors that he was just tired or stressed.

He took medications for migraines for a long time before he got to the diagnosis.

With his campaign, he wants to encourage people to really be aware of their body and not ignore it when they notice something is wrong.

“This business is my way of turning a tough chapter in my life into something positive and impactful.

“Through Sense of Tumour, I want to make a difference – helping others, sharing my story, and raising funds for a cause that’s so close to my heart.”

“Cancer doesn’t discriminate,” added Antoinette.

“Just because someone is young, it doesn’t mean they can’t have cancer.

“Press your doctor to be checked if you feel like something is wrong. Keep pushing.”

To learn more, visit @senseoftumour on Instagram or Sense of Tumour on Facebook.

To donate, visit the Sense of Tumour Revolut HERE.