Jobs and Training – March 20, 2025

Local employment and training opportunities this week include: The Dublin West Education Support Centre is seeking to appoint a Full-time Accounts Amdinistrator to work in their Parkwest Office, Dublin, Artizan Food Co. are looking for two full-time Commis Chefs and Scoil Iosa are looking to hire a Bus Escort for 3 hour’s a day.
New state-of-the-art studios to be open by end of 2026News
THE new film studio at the 12th Lock in Lucan is expected to be operational by the end of 2026, according to...
Job cuts expected in Bank of Ireland over the next three yearsBusiness
JOB cuts are expected at Bank of Ireland over the next three years. Bank of Ireland has almost 11,200 staff but plans...
Workhuman’s next generation of data and AI innovationsBusiness
IRISH-founded tech firm Workhuman, has announced the launch of Human Intelligence, the company’s next-generation of data and AI innovations. Described as its...
Jobs and Training – March 13, 2025Business
