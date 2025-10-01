A community-led, council organised Halloween event has been suggested as a way to counteract illegal bonfires that crop up across Tallaght every year.

Council-controlled bonfires were just one of the measures discussed by councillors as a means to deal with the recurring issue of rubbish being burnt on bonfires in estates and green spaces around Halloween during the Tallaght Area Committee Meeting last Monday.

A motion from Cllr Mick Duff (Ind) also called on South Dublin County Council to ensure that “businesses and private citizens are storing securely, all bonfire materials, particularly in the Industrial Estates of Cookstown, Broomhill, Hibernian and Greenhills Industrial Estates”.

During the discussion from councillors on this motion, Cllr Dean Donnelly (Ind) highlighted the Puca Festival held each October by Meath County Council in Trim as an example of how SDCC might run a sanctioned Halloween event.

“I wouldn’t say the council are policing it but it’s just a controlled area for the event,” he said, echoing calls from Cllrs Paddy Holohan (Ind) and Niamh Whelan (SF) for council involvement in the seasonal festivities.

A spokesperson from the council’s Environment, Public Realm and Water department who was present said while the suggestions were very good ideas he was only there “from an environmental point of view.”

He noted in relation to a point that Cllr Jess Spear (PBP-S) had made about the dangers of bonfires for local residents with respiratory issues, ignition of traditional bonfire materials like pallets and industrial waste “leads to environmental damage, property damage, health issues”.

“From that point of view it’s illegal to create bonfires, simple as that.”

Estimates from the council shared earlier this year put the cost of illegal bonfires in the Tallaght area during Halloween 2024 at €65,000.

In the written reply to Cllr Duff’s motion, the council said that in terms of reporting stockpiles, dedicated points of contact “are the SDCC main line at 01 414 9000 during office hours, the out-of-hours emergency line at 01 457 4907, or alternatively by email to publicrealm@sdublincoco.ie.

“This system has worked well to date as it ensures that all reports are monitored, centralised and logged.”

The council said they would write to businesses reminding them of their obligations to ensure “all material such as tyres, timber, pallets, bulky waste and other flammable waste, should be securely stored and not made available for use as bonfire material”.

“Failure to dispose of such material through an authorised waste collector may result in enforcement action being taken which could result in fines of up to €5,000 and/or 12 months imprisonment.”

They added that members of the public share these same obligations and that any reports of householders collecting stockpiles of material would see enforcement action being taken “resulting fines and/or imprisonment”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme