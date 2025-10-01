Colm has a string of concerts planned for Ireland and the UK

“COLM Gavin is fast becoming one of his native Ireland’s most prolific songwriters,” remarks Beo Records chief of operations Tim Jarvis.

Clondalkin singer-songwriter and Beo Records Artist Colm Gavin has announced the release of a forthcoming live album, ‘Live at Whelan’s.

The entire album was recorded at Gavin’s sold-out concert in June of this past year, which took place at the legendary Dublin music venue Whelan’s on Wexford Street.

To mark the release, Colm Gavin has a string of concerts across the UK and Ireland from September to November.

These performances included September 19 at the Hendrick in Smithfield with Kiera Dignam, October 22 at the American Bar in Belfast with Kenan Flannery, and the Shannon Sessions in Roscommon and Offaly on October 25.

Colm’s collaborations have become as indelible as his solo material; he is presently writing for and working with prominent pop, country, and R&B artists right across Ireland.

The daughter of famed Aslan frontman Christy Dignam, Kiera Dignam, “an artist down to her bones,” is one of Gavin’s preeminent collaborators; her highly anticipated sophomore release was written with Colm.

Live performances of the new material have been widely lauded by Irish music pundits and critics alike

Colm says of the album, “I’ve been on the road for the better part of the last 8 months, with shows all across Ireland, the United States, the Czech Republic and the UK.”

His central focus this year has been live performance and touring; “It felt like it made sense to document that in some way.”

He goes on to describe Whelan’s as a “musical Mecca, and always has been”, pointing out that storytelling is an element that is woven through all of his live performances.

Colm wanted to make a record that reflected that in the most honest way possible: “A live album seemed like the most obvious approach.”

He would like to thank Kenan Flannery for his help with these performances; “we’ve played shows in every corner of Ireland this year as part of our Co-headline tour and it’s brought us to every nook and cranny you could imagine.”

He concludes by describing being constantly on the move as a “smashing feeling.”

Be sure to check Colm’s socials for details on his gigs.