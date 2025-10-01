National Learning Network unveils inclusive education and training campus in Dublin

Pictured at the launch of College East on 17 September is Rehab Group CEO, Barry McGinn and Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Marian Harkin, TD Photos by: Damien Eagers Photography

National Learning Network (NLN), part of the Rehab Group, has officially opened a new campus, College East at the former Caritas College site in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin.

This purpose-built campus will welcome up to 200 students each year, providing specialist supports to people with disabilities, mental health challenges, autism, or those who need additional flexibility to progress in education and employment.

Offering certified educational courses for those who need specialist support, NLN College East is a new education and training hub in the heart of Dublin.

Built to reflect NLN’s values of inclusion, empowerment, and personalised education, College East is more than just a college, it’s a community built around the belief that learning should adapt to the student.

The college will offer courses in a diverse range of areas from retail, catering, sports, performing arts, computer programming, game design, business studies and creative media and a host of QQI Level 3-5 courses.

The new campus unites students from five separate locations – including the former Roslyn College and former Ballyfermot site – bringing everyone together under one roof. It offers:

State-of-the-art classrooms and training spaces that support a wide variety of learning needs

A dedicated multidisciplinary team – including instructors, resource teachers, rehabilitation officers, and psychologists – who work with students to create personalised learning plans

Student Support Services including Learning Support and Assistive Technology

A bespoke online learning platform to support personalised learning options

A fully equipped retail unit on campus, giving students the chance to gain hands-on experience and develop real retail skills through workplace simulations.

A sensory garden, which when completed, will provide a calming and inclusive outdoor space for students.

Each year, NLN supports thousands of people nationwide to achieve qualifications, move into further or higher education, and secure employment. Since 2020, more than 2,356 students have progressed to further or higher education or employment with the support of NLN.

Funded by the Education and Training Boards Ireland and the HSE, NLN’s work not only transforms individual lives but also benefits communities and wider society through higher earning potential, increased tax contributions, and reduced reliance on social welfare.

For more information visit NIN.