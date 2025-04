A 40-year-old businessman has been sentenced to four years in prison for laundering almost €300,000 in drugs money with his brother in an unoccupied apartment, reports Natasha Reid.

Stephen Connolly of Rath Gael, Clondalkin in Dublin was before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday, where he had pleaded guilty to possessing €291,790, while knowing or believing it was the proceeds of crime at Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford, on May 4, 2017.