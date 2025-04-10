Jannah’s loss is a ‘terrible tragedy’ for the community
“Being your own person was the gift I will hold on to forever.
You were never meant to adapt to a cruel world. You left in your innocence. She told me daily how fake the world was and she didn’t fit in,” wrote a heartbroken mother following the tragic death of her 12-year-old daughter.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
