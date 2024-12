A man who was caught carrying over €33,000 of cocaine and was also involved in a series of burglaries has been jailed for five years and three months, reports Eimear Dodd.

Keith McCormick (23) of La Touche Drive, Bluebell, and Riverview, Church Road, Mulhuddart, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of drugs for sale or supply on May 12, 2020.