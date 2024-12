A CONTRACTURAL arrangement will see the maintenance of Airlie Park in Lucan handed over by the developer of the park to South Dublin County Council.

At the recent Lucan/Palmerstown/North Clondalkin area committee, Cllr Paul Gogarty (Ind) – who has since been elected to the Dáil – asked SDCC to act “immediately on the outstanding maintenance issues” at Airlie Park Cricket Ground.