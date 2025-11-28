Janice runs 5km a day and raises thousands for charity

Search
Janice McPartling has run over 2,000km

James Roulston MooneyNovember 28, 2025 11:24 am

A woman from Tallaght is set to hold a charity run in December to celebrate a year of doing five kilometres a day, having raised several thousand while running over 2,000 kilometres.

Janice McPartling will be hosting the event at 6pm on Tuesday, December 23 at Tallaght Leisure Centre in aid of local homelessness charity A Touch of Home for Our Community.

