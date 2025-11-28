October Sports Star of the Month is Ellen Walshe Templeogue Swim Club

Ellen Walshe of Templeogue Swim Club is named the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month for October for her impressive performances in the World Cup

Ellen Walshe had a hugely impressive showing at the World Cup short course swimming tournament last month with the Templeogue swimmer picking up seven medals at the competition along with breaking six national records.

Making up this impressive tally included two gold medals, both in the 400m Individual Medley, four silver medals, won in the 200m Individual Medley, 400m Individual Medley and two in the 200m Butterfly, and finally one bronze medal, won in the 200m Butterfly over the course of three weekends.

The wins are even more impressive knowing that before 2025 Ireland had won just four medals in total on the Swimming World Cup circuit.

Now heading into the European Championships held in Lublin, Poland at the start of December, Walshe will be looking to finish her short course season on a high and end the year on a positive note increasing the medal count even further if possible.