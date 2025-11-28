October Team of the Month Commercials senior hurlers

Commercials senior hurlers Ferdia O Nuallain, Dean Simpson, Daniel O’ Kelly with Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, Oswin Monteiro, Duty Manager at The Plaza Hotel and William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo

COMMERCIALS Intermediate Hurlers have had huge amounts of recent success. The pinnacle of which being towards the end of October saw them emerge victorious in the Premier Intermediate County Championship.

Commercials won the title with a resounding victory over St Sylvester’s. They would dominate the game emerging as 1-22 to 0-13 victors.

What perhaps was most impressive regarding the match was the first half performance from the Rathcoole side.

Heading into the interval Commercials had amassed a mammoth lead of 1-19 to just 0-3 and while Sylvester’s worked their way back into the game their chances of catching up were slim to none.

It was not just the county final where Commercials impressed as they looked a step above their competition throughout the tournament picking up resounding victories against the likes of Naomh Fionnbarra, O’Tooles and Cuala to name just a few.

The side also saw success outside of the championship winning the league with a game to spare shortly after their championship success. A loss to St Vincents in May and to Cuala in a dead rubber match in the final game of the campaign would be their only defeats as they won the AHL Division 3 League title.