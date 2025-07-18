JDC Irish and European open held in Fettercairn

THE JDC Irish and European Open was held in the Fettercairn Community Centre over the weekend to great success.

Organiser and JDC Eire Director Brian Doherty spoke on how the event ran and how some of the local talent got on.

“It was a massive success. It ran absolutely perfectly for the whole weekend. Some of the lads got into the last 32 and the last 16.

‘We had a couple in the quarter finals.

‘One of the lads, Scott Doyle from Kilinarden recorded the second highest average overall over the whole weekend.

‘The only one who had the higher average was the lad who actually went on to win The European Open. So that’s amazing. That alone is a massive achievement from any kid over here in the country.”

The winner of the European Open was Englishman Lewis Cook along with his countryman Arthur Allston who captured the Irish Open.

“An unbelievable standard, the standard over the whole weekend was absolutely incredible. It was the same as what you’d see on television.”

Scott Doyle is one of the most highly thought of prospects Ireland has in darts at the minute.

He recently finished runner up in the overall JDC Eire tour which saw contestants take part in nine events across the country with some of the events having upwards of 140 kids involved.

“He’s consistent with it, he’s a huge Irish prospect. He made the 5 Nations Academy Cup team to represent JDC Eire and the Republic of Ireland and made the Irish A team that will be travelling to Gibraltar this November.”

Doherty spoke on the success of the event and the likelihood of Tallaght being able to play host again in the future.

“100%, with the way it has run we had it back in 2023 and then it went back to England then it was given back over here again. They asked would we run it in Ireland because of the success of the venue and the accessibility of the venue. The venue itself is perfect and is what we need to run such a prestigious and major event.”

Doherty outlined plans for further events down the line speaking of an academy cup that will see all the top talent in Ireland compete against one another.

“Each club will host a qualifier for the academy and the kid will represent that academy. I’m trying to get it nailed down and boxed with all the formats done for January.”