June Sports Star of the Month is Tiffany Spencer

Jobstown boxer Tiffany Spencer receives the Active South Dublin June Sport Star of the Month from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, Gareth Mockler, The Echo and Oswin Monteiro, Duty Manager at The Plaza Hotel

Tiffany Spencer turned on the style at the National Irish Elite Boxing Competition in Belfast.

A member of Jobstown Boxing Club, Tiffany became the new Elite champion in the 48kg weight class, defeating the reigning champion Ciara Walsh.

It was the first tiime that Tiffany entered this competition and the 19-year-old talented boxer certainly impressed.

“It was the first time to enter the competition and the youngest boxer ever to win the title,” said a delighted Tiffany.

“I overcame the defending champion of the competition so I was delighted with the outcome”.

“My club Jobstown have been very influential in getting me here. We had a lot of training before the elites and it all worked out for me.

“I have the U23 Champioships in the National Stadium coming up which start in August so I’m also looking forward to that competition,” added Tiffany.